Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

