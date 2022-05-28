Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.63 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manchester United by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

