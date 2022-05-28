Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.08

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $7.10. Manitex International shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 24,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 million, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Coffey bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the first quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 73.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

