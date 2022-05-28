Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in May

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

MGMLF traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.16. 12,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,534. Maple Gold Mines has a twelve month low of 0.12 and a twelve month high of 0.42.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

