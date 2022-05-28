Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

