Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO John David Parker Sells 2,447 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John David Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

