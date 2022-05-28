Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,431. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $58.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

About Marcus & Millichap (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.