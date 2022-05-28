Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $444.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $349.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.83.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,763,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.