Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $444.40.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
MLM stock opened at $349.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,763,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
