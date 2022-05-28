Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

