Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE MLP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 5,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299. The company has a market cap of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

