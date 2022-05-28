Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE MLP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 5,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299. The company has a market cap of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.36.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
