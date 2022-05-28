Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 786 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIL opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

