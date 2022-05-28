Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 786 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.