Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 61,760 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,039 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 420,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 253,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.81 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

