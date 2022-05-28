Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $307.49 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $276.79 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.