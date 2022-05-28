Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $69,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

UNM opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

