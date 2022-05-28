Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Eventbrite stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $22.52.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

