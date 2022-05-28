Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,319 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,895,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,393,000 after purchasing an additional 432,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.