Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 57 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,976,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,546.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 218,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $307.49 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $276.79 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.56. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

