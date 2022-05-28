Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 6,381 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,140 shares of company stock valued at $872,198. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LC stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

