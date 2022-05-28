Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 92,724 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,724 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after buying an additional 1,186,786 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $27,691,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 195.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 714,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

