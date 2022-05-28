Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 46,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,974,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.84.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

EB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

