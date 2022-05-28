Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

DDS opened at $302.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

