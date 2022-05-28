McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $257,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after purchasing an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,183 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $17,051,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

