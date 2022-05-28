mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

