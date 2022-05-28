McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRAA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $68.89 million, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.48.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

