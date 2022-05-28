MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MDJH remained flat at $$1.47 during trading on Friday. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

