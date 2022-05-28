MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MDJH remained flat at $$1.47 during trading on Friday. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.60.
MDJM Company Profile (Get Rating)
