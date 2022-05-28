MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Cap Tops $8,597.59

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $8,597.59 and $51.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

