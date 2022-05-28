Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.52.
MDT opened at $99.08 on Friday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.
In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
