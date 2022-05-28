Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.52.

MDT opened at $99.08 on Friday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

