Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Lowered to $8.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Membership Collective Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.91.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,025,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,144,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,613,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

