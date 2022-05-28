Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,483.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00194674 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001169 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00309802 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

