Merculet Market Capitalization Achieves $295,317.23 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $295,317.23 and $1,546.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04695563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00508429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.