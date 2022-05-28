Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 194.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,442,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 95,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after buying an additional 41,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.24.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

