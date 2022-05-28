Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,326.52 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,308.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,748 shares of company stock worth $54,043,714. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 420.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.