MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 997,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,715. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
