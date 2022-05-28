Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Microvast stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Microvast has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $15.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

