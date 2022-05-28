Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.28. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

