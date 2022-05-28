Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.38 and last traded at $85.38. 802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 121,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

