Miller Value Partners LLC Has $78.77 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,202 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for 2.2% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Delta Air Lines worth $78,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,730,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,110,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,786 shares of company stock worth $2,183,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

