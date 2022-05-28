Miller Value Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Miller Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,551 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Tupperware Brands worth $43,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.