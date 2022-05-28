Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 1,062,847 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Miller Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,062,847 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Chemours worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 1,713,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,764. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

