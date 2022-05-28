Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Miller Value Partners LLC reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $36.58. 1,850,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

