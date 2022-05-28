MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Earnings Results

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. MINISO Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $5.73 on Friday. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 196.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,627,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

