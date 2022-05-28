Mint Club (MINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.41 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $964,954.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

