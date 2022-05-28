Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 1,135,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,952. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

