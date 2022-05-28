Mithril (MITH) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.70 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. Mithril has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00149588 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.