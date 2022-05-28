Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.03 to $20.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.08. 642,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $350.19.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,883,261. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

