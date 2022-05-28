Monero Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,088.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 671.8% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $5,088.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00612580 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

