Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYSRF. Investec downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of MYSRF stock remained flat at $$2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

