Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,678,519.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 13,340 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,147 shares of company stock worth $2,047,376. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

