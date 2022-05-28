Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MVVYF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,037. Moovly Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

