Morgan Stanley Cuts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $47.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $939.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

